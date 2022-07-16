LeBron James Hates Boston Celtics Fans, Says They’re ‘Racist as (Expletive)’

There are about to be a lot of unhappy Celtics fans in Boston. NBA superstar LeBron James didn’t hold back when asked why he hates making the trip to “Beantown” and playing in front of the green-and-white fanbase.

In the latest edition of The Shop: Uninterrupted, James was asked why he hates Boston. The five-time NBA champion quickly responded with an answer that’s sure to draw plenty of attention, especially among Celtics fans.

“Cause they’re racist as (expletive),” James said. “They will say anything. And it’s fine. It’s my life, I’ve been dealing with it my whole life. I don’t mind it. I hear it. If I hear somebody close by, I check them real quick, then move onto the game. They’re going to say whatever the (expletive) they want to say.”

James spent a majority of his career playing in the Eastern Conference for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat before joining the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s had plenty of regular season and postseason trips to Boston throughout his career.

In 2012, James said a fan threw a beer on him after a playoff game. He also noticed some … unflattering signs and shirts in the crowd among Celtics fans.

“There was like a (expletive) LBJ t-shirt,” James said.

Klay Thompson "We've played in front of rude fans before. Dropping F-bombs with children in the crowd. Really classy. Good job Boston." — Matt Vautour (@MattVautour424) June 9, 2022

Other players in the league — most recently Golden State’s Klay Thompson — have commented on Boston’s rabid fanbase. There seems to be some agreement among players not wearing a Celtics jersey that playing inside TD Garden isn’t the most enjoyable.

Comments on Boston Celtics fans aren’t the only headline-worthy remarks LeBron James has made this week. His take on the Brittney Griner situation also drew plenty of attention.

In an episode of The Shop: Uninterrupted, James said, “Now, how can she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even wanna go back to America?’”

James was referencing Griner’s situation, being detained in Russia after she was arrested for possession of vape cartridges containing hashish oil at a Russian airport. She has pled guilty to the charges and could face up to 10 years in prison.

After making the comment, James faced plenty of backlash on social media. Shortly after his initial statement aired, he released a statement clarifying his message.

“My comments on ‘The Shop’ regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country,” James said. “I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc. inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome.”