LeBron James Is Getting Absolutely Wrecked on Social Media Over Bizarre Edited Photo

LeBron James has seen better days. So far this season, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have had their fair share of issues. On Wednesday, the Lakers lost to the Sacramento Kings 134-120. However, before the game, James posted an odd photo on his Instagram account. Now, fans are ripping into the professional athlete for a poor photoshop job.

In the controversial Instagram post, he wrote, “The Man In The Arena.” The photo looked to be taken inside the Kings’ arena, and his followers could see that James had scratched out the “S” in “Kings” from the video board.

For longtime fans of James, they know why he did this. James’ nickname is “King James.” It seems like all this was was self-promotion.

In addition, James credited the pic to one of the trainers with whom he works with on daily.

Of course, after he posted the pic, social media users were quick to criticize James for taking the nickname too seriously.

LeBron James gets roasted by NBA fans for photoshop blunder

“LeBron crossing out the S in “Kings” for his Instagram post is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen,” wrote one user. Someone else added, “Think about it… he honestly put forth effort in having that letter covered, then said, “take pictures of me while I’m shooting with that sign in the background.”

Another quipped, “LMFAO this is aggressively corny.” “Imagine doing all of that just to end up losing the game by double digits. thinks he’s the king what a c0rny ass mf,” wrote another.

After missing the Lakers’ match against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, James came back to face off against the Kings. He put in solid work albeit they fell to the fellow California team. He performed well, scoring 31 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds. However, it wasn’t enough, and it sadly brought them to a 13-18 season.

Although James is getting closer to 40, many basketball fans couldn’t wrap their heads around why the pro athlete would choose to do something many call unnecessary.

After he posted the snap, there’s now been an onslaught of people who’ve turned the picture into a meme. One user even took the Lakers logo and similarly scratched out every letter except ‘L.’

The team has lost its last two games and is currently placed in the 13th position in the Western Conference.

Last year, the Lakers failed to make the playoffs and it’s not looking like that will change this season. However, James is performing well considering this is his 20th season in the league. Currently, James is averaging 27.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game this season.