LeBron James Leaves All-Star Game Due to Injury

LeBron James‘ All-Star Game appearance ended prematurely Sunday night. The NBA superstar left the annual event at halftime after suffering a hand injury.

Per the TNT broadcast, James injured his hand on the rim during Sunday’s All-Star contest. He ended the game with 13 points, four assists and a rebound.

LeBron James is OUT for the rest of the All-Star Game due to a hand injury, per the TNT broadcast.pic.twitter.com/jZ43AYwoci — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

So, it seems James will not add a fourth All-Star Game MVP honor to his list of accolades.

James made his 19th appearance in the NBA All-Star Game this weekend. He served as captain of Team LeBron for this year’s game, but couldn’t reach the finish line.

Earlier this season, James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the top spot. Abdul-Jabbar’s previous mark stood atop the record books for nearly 40 years.

High School Basketball Player Taunts LeBron James

It’s been a tough week for LeBron James. Before suffering the hand injury in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, he got taunted by a high school basketball player. Seriously.

Christian Jones, a high school basketball player at Bishop Montgomery, hit a game-winning three-pointer against Sierra Canyon — where James’ two sons, Bronny and Bryce, play. After drilling the big shot, Jones knew what he had to do.

“I pointed directly at LeBron and he just shook his head up and down. He couldn’t say nothing.”



Christian Jones hit a game-winning three & pointed at LeBron during an absolute wild ending to Bishop Montgomery's win against Sierra Canyon. pic.twitter.com/gfP4lBYRZr — David Astramskas (@redapples) February 15, 2023

The high school pointed directly at James after making the bucket. Then, after the game, he doubled down on his actions.

You better believe that’s going to be a moment Jones remembers for the rest of his life. It’s probably one James wants to forget, too.