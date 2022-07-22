Back in February 2018, Fox News host Laura Ingraham made headlines when she said that LeBron James should “shut up and dribble” in regards to James discussing social and political issues.

Now four years later, the Los Angeles Lakers forward is looking to capitalize on the popularity of the phrase. Per Scooby Axson of USA Today, a company co-founded by James filed a trademark for “shut up and dribble.”

The company, Uninterrupted, Inc., filed the request earlier this week, according to the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office. The company describes itself as an “athlete empowerment brand.” The phrase will apply to “downloadable virtual goods, namely, computer programs featuring footwear, clothing, headwear, eyewear, bags, sports bags, backpacks, sports equipment, art, toys and accessories for use online and in online virtual worlds.”

Origin of “Shut Up and Dribble”

Ingraham coined the phrase after James became outspoken about the state of the country at the time. In the months prior, James’ Los Angeles residence was spray-painted with a racial slur. James had problems with then-President Donald Trump and wasn’t shy about letting his opinion be known.

“The climate is hot,” James said. “The number-one job in America, the appointed person is someone who doesn’t understand the people. And really don’t give a f*** about the people.”

Ingraham described James as “someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball.”

“Keep the political comments to yourselves,” Ingraham said. “Shut up and dribble.”

LeBron James is one of the more outspoken athletes and is calling for WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release from Russian detention. During the latest trailer of HBO’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” James had the following to say, amid ongoing efforts to bring Griner home.

“Now, how can she feel like America has her back?” James said. “I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even wanna go back to America?’”