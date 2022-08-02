WATCH: LeBron James, Other Star Athletes React to Antonio Brown’s New Dance Moves Trend

Antonio Brown has set a new trend. Professional athletes like NBA stars LeBron James, Draymond Green and plenty of others are mimicking the popular dance move the NFL receiver made famous during Miami’s Rolling Loud last month.

Brown hit the stage at Rolling Loud for a performance at the world’s largest hip-hop event. During his time on stage, the receiver showed off his brand new dance move. It’s going over quite well.

While catching touchdown passes, Brown has been known to indulge in the occasional celebrational dance. OK, he actually does it all the time. But not all of them catch on quite this quickly. Here’s a quick look at Brown’s version of the dance:

And here are some videos of others – including James – trying their hand at it:

LeBron and Draymond getting litty out in Toronto 🤣 (via city_carspotter/TT) pic.twitter.com/0aaDs9Az4e — Overtime (@overtime) August 1, 2022

Over the past year or so, “The Griddy” has been the most popular touchdown celebration for both the NFL and college football. But with Brown’s new moves catching on quickly, we might see more of it on the field this year.

Social Media Reacts to Antonio Brown’s Rolling Loud Performance

Antonio Brown typically earns his popularity on the football field. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion proved to be one of the top wide receivers in the NFL during the 2010s.

This offseason, though, Brown caught plenty of attention while performing on stage at Rolling Loud. His unique new dance moves weren’t the only thing to get social media talking, either.

Social media lit up with reactions to Brown’s on-stage performance in Miami – some positive and some negative.

This performance is awful, but the song don’t sound too bad https://t.co/UzUs27Z5yX pic.twitter.com/e1lCNE3UpF — FKA YoungGizzleLafleur7x (@BGTheIceberg) July 23, 2022

So, if Brown’s career in the NFL is coming to an end, he might have a future in music. At the very least, he should land some sort of deal in the world of choreography.