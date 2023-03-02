LeBron James Receives Update on Injured Foot

The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James got a modicum of good news this week. The star forward won’t need surgery on his injured right foot, according to Chris Haynes.

James will be out for an extended period, expected to last multiple weeks. ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski added that doctors will reevaluate him in two weeks time. He is expected to be out beyond that check-in, though.

James originally hurt his foot against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, but didn’t immediately leave the contest. He finished the game, scoring 26 points, before interfacing with the severity of the injury afterward.

For a Lakers squad on the outside of the NBA playoff picture looking in, any period without James is borderline disastrous. For their hopes to climb back into the postseason to live on, the Lakers’ star will need to get back sooner, rather than later.

Sources: There's fear Lakers star LeBron James is likely to miss an extended period of time with his right foot injury. James suffered the injury in Sunday's win over Dallas, played through it, and belief is he will be sidelined an indefinite amount. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 28, 2023

It goes without saying that an injured James is devastating to the Lakers, who sit 12th in the Western Conference, one game out of the No. 10 spot, which represents the final play-in spot. James previously called the final stretch of the Lakers’ season “23 of the most important games” of his career during All-Star Weekend.