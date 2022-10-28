LeBron James Reveals Surprising Reason He’s No Longer a Cowboys Fan

If you haven’t noticed in recent years, LeBron James hasn’t been rocking with the Dallas Cowboys as much as he used to. Although he is an Ohio guy, James has long rooted for America’s team. In the 2010s, it wasn’t uncommon to see the NBA star on the sidelines in Dallas. Not anymore.

While talking to Maverick Carter of UNINTERRUPTED on Instagram Live, the topic went to football. We are in the midst of the NFL season and the Dallas Cowboys have had a pretty good year. Even with backup Cooper Rush taking a lot of snaps early this year and Dak Prescott largely on the sideline.

However, LeBron didn’t put on for the Cowboys.

“Nah, man. I had to, I had [give up] on the Cowboys man. Just a lot of things that was going on during the, when guys were kneeling, guys were having freedom of speech and wanted to do it in a very peaceful manner – you know a lot of people in their front office and a lot of people that ran the organization was like, you know, if you do that around here then you will never play for this franchise again. I just didn’t think that was appropriate, so.”

LeBron James on why he’s not @dallascowboys fan anymore:



LeBron James did give some props to individual players on the Cowboys. He had to shout out his Ohio State Buckeye, Ezekiel Elliott. Then, he gave a shoutout to Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb. He just can’t bring himself to root for the organization anymore it seems.

LeBron James Rocking With Cleveland Browns

Now that he’s no longer a Dallas Cowboys fan, LeBron is rooting for his home state team. He’s got the Cleveland Browns to cheer for, but that’s not as fun. The Browns are a poor team this season and have been embroiled in a number of scandals that mostly include their newest quarterback, DeShaun Watson.

So, don’t expect to see LeBron James on the sideline at AT&T Stadium anytime soon. That is unless his Browns play in Dallas. While his NFL team is 2-4, he can look forward to his own NBA season which started recently. Checking in on the Lakers they’re doing great at… 0-4 to start the year…

Tough.