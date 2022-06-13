LeBron James Says He May Want to Work in TV Following His NBA Retirement After Seeing Tom Brady’s Deal

LeBron James is getting some post-career inspiration from Tom Brady. No, the NBA superstar hasn’t mentioned anything about a retirement party in the near future, but he is thinking about the opportunity to join a broadcast team when his playing days are in the rearview mirror. Brady’s reported mega-deal with FOX Sports is the culprit in piquing James’ interest in the venture.

During a recent episode of his YouTube show The Shop, James was asked by longtime friend and business partner Carter Maverick about the possibility of covering the NBA in a broadcasting capacity when his career comes to a close. James didn’t hesitate to answer the question – especially when considering the potential pay day involved.

“Yeah, when I seen how much he signed for, you’re god—— right I did,” James said.”I’d do it for sure. I mean, my knowledge of the sport and being able to have my insight on the sport and still be around the game. … I want to stay around the game for sure – forever.”

Back in May, FOX Sports announced that, upon his retirement, Brady would join the network’s NFL broadcast team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback will join Kevin Burkhardt in the booth for an incredibly lucrative $375 million contract.

There’s no guarantee any network covering the NBA would offer James a similar deal to the one Brady is receiving with FOX Sports. If James is serious about putting on the headset, though, there would be no shortage of interested suitors for the 18-time NBA All-Star and four-time NBA champion.

Is It One or the Other for LeBron James?

Broadcasting isn’t the only plan LeBron James has after he’s done tying up the shoelaces. He’s also expressed interest in team ownership.

James has discussed the possibility of owning a franchise in the NBA, something he says he’d like to do at some point in the future. Specifically, he says he’d like to have a team located in Sin City.

“I wanna own a team. Buy a team, for sure,” James said. “I want a team in Vegas.”

Currently, the NBA does not have a franchise located in Vegas. However, with recent expansions in the NHL (Vegas Golden Knights) and NFL (Las Vegas Raiders), the NBA could be the next major sports league to make the gamble. If James does own a franchise it would delay his plans to get behind the microphone.

As James explains in the episode, he would be unable to provide NBA commentary while owning a franchise. Because of league rules, the attempt at both would be labeled as tampering. If it comes down to doing one or the other, James says ownership is the route he’ll take.

“I would much rather own a team before I talk,” James said.

James has been renowned as one of the top athletes in the world for many years now. In addition to his numerous on-court accomplishments, he’s also been regarded as an astute businessperson. If anyone can work out a plan to own an NBA franchise then jump into broadcasting, James is a prime candidate.