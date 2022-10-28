LeBron James Says He’s No Longer a Cowboys Fan Due to National Anthem Controversy, Social Media Erupts

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James recently announced that his time as a Dallas Cowboys fan has come to an end.

The Akron, Ohio, native has been a staunch supporter of “America’s Team,” but one incident caused his fandom to go sideways. And that takes us back to a few years ago — the height of NFL players kneeling during the playing of the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice in the U.S.

James said that he did not appreciate the franchise’s stance of handling players who were using their platform to protest.

LeBron James on why he’s not @dallascowboys fan anymore:



“Nah man I had to sit put on the Cowboys man. It just a things that were going on when guys were kneeling… [The] organization were like if do that around here you won’t play for this franchise again.”#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/gYusCcs8KY — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) October 27, 2022

“Nah, man,” James told Maverick Carter on Instagram Live. “I had to, I had [give up] on the Cowboys man. Just a lot of things that was going on during the, when guys were kneeling, guys were having freedom of speech and wanted to do it in a very peaceful manner – you know a lot of people in their front office and a lot of people that ran the organization was like, you know, if you do that around here then you will never play for this franchise again. I just didn’t think that was appropriate, so.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in 2017 that any player who “disrespects the flag” will not play.

“We cannot in any way give the implication that we tolerate disrespecting the flag,” Jones said, per Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “We know that there is a serious debate in this country about those issues, but there is no question in my mind, that the [NFL] and the Dallas Cowboys are going to stand up for the flag.”

Social Media Clown LeBron James for Switching Allegiances

An overwhelming majority of fans on social media called out James for switching allegiances. James admitted last September that he is a Cleveland Browns fan, his near-hometown team.

“Bro switching teams in all sports,” on Twitter user wrote.

Some went as far to call him a bandwagon, and used his NBA career as an example. James notably left the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2010 and joined forces with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh with the Miami Heat. He went back to Cleveland in 2014 before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018.

“Basically he’s a bandwagon but we knew this from his NBA career,” another Twitter user wrote.