LOOK: LeBron James Shouts Out Manti Te’o After Recent Documentary on Former Notre Dame Star

Netflix‘s recent documentary involving Manti Te’o captured the attention of LeBron James, leading the NBA star to show support for the former Notre Dame standout.

Te’o, who endured a “catfishing” scandal during his senior season at Notre Dame, was recently the subject of a Netflix documentary entitled, Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist. The story explained how the entire situation unfolded and how the former linebacker turned into a punchline among sports media and fans.

The details of the documentary painted Te’o’s situation in an incredibly new light. The former Heisman Trophy finalist has gained a lot of support since the release of the documentary.

James released a tweet earlier this week, showing support for the former NFL linebacker.

“Manti Te’o,” James wrote, “You good brother!!”

During the catfishing scam, some thought Te’o might’ve been part of the hoax. The documentary shows a completely different side of the entire situation, one fans didn’t know at the time.

Netflix’s Documentary Premiered in August

The documentary on Manti Te’o’s situation premiered in August on Netflix. It reveals how Te’o was tricked into believing he was dating a woman from California — Lennay Kekua — who died in September 2012.

After carefully investigating the situation, Deadspin uncovered that Te’o had been catfished. A man named Ronaiah Tuiasosopo was responsible for deceiving Te’o.

The hoax occurred during Te’o’s senior season. He racked up 113 tackles, seven interceptions and 5.5 tackles for loss that season. He led Notre Dame to a 12-1 record and a national championship appearance.

Following his time at Notre Dame, Te’o spent eight seasons in the NFL. He played for the San Diego Chargers, Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints.

In his NFL career, Te’o totaled 307 tackles, two interceptions and 1.5 sacks.