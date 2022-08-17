LeBron James Signs Two-Year Monster Contract Extension with Los Angeles Lakers

Massive news out of the NBA as LeBron James agrees to a monster contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers that will keep him there until at least 2024. With a player option on the 2024-2025 season and some other solid contract perks, this extension is a big deal. The Lakers will hold onto their major star for a couple more seasons, anchoring the team.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was first with the contract details. Not only does it include a player option, but there is also a 15% trade kicker. Worth $97.1 million, the deal has been agreed upon just as LeBron was entering the last year of his contract.

Check out the details below.

BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 17, 2022

Highest Paid in NBA History

Of course, LeBron James most recently became the first active athlete to reach billionaire status. This new deal is going to help bolster that wealth even more. With the extension, King James is now the highest-earning player ever in NBA history. Yet another accolade that the superstar can claim for his own.

LeBron is guaranteed to make $532 million from his NBA contracts, and that’s if he doesn’t sign another extension in the future. He passes Kevin Durant for that honor.

The two-year, $97.1M extension, which includes a 15 percent trade kicker, makes LeBron James the highest earning player in NBA history with $532M in guaranteed money. He surpasses Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/UUHMspiKZp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 17, 2022

At 37 years old, LeBron really shows no signs of slowing down.

How Long Can LeBron James Play?

Coming up on his 20th season in the NBA, LeBron James continues to set records on and off the court. Of course, he’s been getting more involved in off-the-court projects such as Space Jam 2. Still, basketball is what he does best. Coming up on that big milestone, you have to wonder how long he can continue.

He just averaged more than 30 points per game in a single season for only the third time in his career. His rebounding numbers are above his career averages, and he manages to throw down huge dunks and seemingly defy the passing of time each game he plays.

Of course, many think he’s just waiting until he can play alongside his son, Bronny. After seeing what he was up to the other day, that is looking like more and more of a reality.