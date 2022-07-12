LeBron James Speaks Out Following Backlash From Comments on Brittney Griner

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James‘ comments regarding WNBA star Brittney Griner and whether she should want to return to the United States caught plenty of attention on Tuesday. Social media buzzed following the NBA superstar’s remarks, but he’s not letting the negativity affect him.

James took to Instagram after seeing plenty of backlash from his remarks earlier in the day. Clearly, he doesn’t care what a bunch of individuals on the social media platforms are saying.

“Me laughing when I see negativity around trying to derail me from happiness!” James wrote on Instagram.

“Now, how can she feel like America has her back?” James said of Griner’s situations on HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted. “I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even wanna go back to America?’”

Griner has been detained in Russia since February for possession of vape cartridges containing hashish oil at a Russian airport. She recently pled guilty to those charges.

As you can imagine, LeBron James received a lot of backlash for his comments. It doesn’t appear to be bothering him in the least, though.

‘If It Was LeBron James, He’d Be Home, Right?’

Phoenix Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard put LeBron James in Brittney Griner’s shoes earlier this month in an effort to prove a point. She implied that if this situation involved James, he’d be back in the United States.

“If it was LeBron, he’d be home, right?” Nygaard said, via Sports Illustrated. “It’s a statement about the value of women. It’s a statement about the value of a black person. It’s a statement about the value of a gay person. All of those things. We know it, and so that’s what hurts a little more.”

Russian authorities extended Griner’s detention through at least December. She is facing up to 10 years in prison because of the offense.

The week of Fourth of July, Griner wrote a letter to President Joe Biden.

“On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran,” Griner wrote. “It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year. I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don’t forget about me and the other American Detainees.”