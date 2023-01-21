LeBron James Stands Up for Shannon Sharpe After Courtside Altercation With Ja Morant, His Father

Former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe and current FS1 analyst Shannon Sharpe engaged in a verbal altercation with multiple players from the Memphis Grizzlies during their 122-121 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night.

Sharpe, known for his fandom of the Lakers’ LeBron James on “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” had to be restrained by referees and security at the end of the first half. The Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, Ja Morant and Morant’s father, Tee Morant — were among those involved in the shouting match with Sharpe.

After the game, James was asked to comment about Sharpe’s involvement. James, who put up 23 points in the victory, said he will always have Sharpe’s back.

“I mean, I ride with Shannon for 365 days, 366 on a leap year, 24/7,” James said. “So, that’s my guy. So I’ll always have his back, and he’s got mine. He can talk with the best of them, for sure.”

Sharpe, 54, was accompanied by security in the back hallway of Crypto.com Arena, where he remained throughout the duration of halftime. Prior to returning to his courtside seat for the start of the third quarter, Sharpe granted Dave McMenamin of ESPN a brief interview.

“They didn’t want this smoke, Dave,” Sharpe said. “They do all that talking and jockeying and I ain’t about that jockeying. It started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron. He said, ‘F— me.’ I said, ‘F— you’ back. He started to come at me, and I said, ‘You don’t want these problems.’

“And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. He definitely didn’t want these problems. Then the dad came and he obviously didn’t want no problems. But I wanted anything they had. Don’t let these fools fool you now.”

Shannon Sharpe Makes Amends With Tee Morant

Sharpe and Tee Morant shook hands and hugged at the end of the third quarter. Tee Morant told ESPN that Sharpe “didn’t do anything.”

“Shannon didn’t do anything,” Tee Morant ESPN said. “Hey, he was doing like we do in South Carolina. We talk our s—. … South Carolina, stand up!”

All of the players involved from the Grizzlies spoke about Sharpe after the loss, which snapped their 11-game winning streak. They were less jovial than Tee Morant when asked about the incident.

“I ain’t talking about that,” Brooks said. “You can ask him. He’s the blogger or whatever he is. I don’t really care about all that. Next question.”