LOOK: LeBron James, Steph Curry, Draymond Green Pose for NBA Championship Rings Photo at Wedding

What do LeBron James, Steph Curry and Draymond Green have in common, you ask? Rings. Lots of them. Twelve to be exact.

The latter tied the knot with actress Hazel Renee in Malibu, with many NBA stars in attendance. James and Curry were two of the notables at the wedding and the three teamed up later for an epic photo. Posted to James’ Instagram story, the trio flaunted their twelve combined rings.

Curry and Green have combined for eight themselves as members of the Golden State Warriors. Ironically enough, mostly at the expense of James, who lost to Golden State in 2015, 2017 and 2018 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Curry and Green, meanwhile, won their fourth ring together this season. The Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in six games, with Curry winning his first-career Finals MVP award. Among the other attendees were former Warriors teammate and current Laker, Juan Toscano-Anderson. Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was also spotted among others.

All-Star Cast Show Up to Draymond Green’s Wedding

Others in attendance included: Michigan State men’s basketball head coach Tom Izzo, LPGA golfer Michelle Wie West and sports agent Rich Paul.

Izzo 🤝 @KingJames



These two legends caught up over the weekend at @Money23Green's wedding pic.twitter.com/YabX8233TQ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) August 15, 2022

Guys like James, Curry and Green are ultimate competitors on the hardwood. Their impressive collection of NBA hardware proves that to be the case.

But it’s always neat to see these individuals share a bond off the court. Clearly, there’s a strong friendship and respect among those individuals. It’s further evidence that these friendships supersede the sport.

Well, at least until the 2022-23 NBA season tips off in a few months.