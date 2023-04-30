LeBron James trolls Memphis Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks hard after advancing in NBA Playoffs

LeBron James was stone-cold against the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA playoffs.

The King heard all the smack talk from one of the cockiest teams in the league. James was called old, and challenged to score 40 points by opposing forward Dillon Brooks. Well, don’t poke the bear.

The Los Angeles Lakers and James eliminated the Grizzlies in six games earlier this week. As a No. 7 seed, it’s even more impressive what James’ squad did. Afterwards, he took to Instagram to share a simple yet killer line before moving on to the next round.

“If you ever see me fighting in the forest with a Grizzly bear, HELP THE BEAR,” James captioned his photo.

Wow. If there ever was a more perfect line to sum up a playoff series, we haven’t seen it. You can’t beat that.

Moreover, perhaps the Grizzlies should’ve strayed away from disrespect James. While Brooks was likely attempting to stay in his WWE-esque heel persona, it wasn’t the right person or time to do it.

“I don’t care. He’s old. … I poke bears,” Brooks said before the series began, speaking of James. “I don’t respect someone until he gives me 40.”

James never did get those 40 points, but you better believe Brooks is regretting his decision to “poke the bear.” The man messed with a Grizzly, and we’re not talking about the team from Memphis.

Now, Dillon Brooks is going home with his tail between his legs. Meanwhile, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are on to the next round. So it goes.

More on LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

At the moment, LeBron James is awaiting the victor of the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. Whichever team wins Sunday’s Game 7 will face off against the Lakers in the next round.

Meanwhile, it’s the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets battling on the other end of the bracket in the Western Conference. On Saturday, the Nuggets captured victory in Game 1 by a score of 125-107. While the Suns have Kevin Durant, Denver has an impressive team looking to finally get to the NBA Finals.

As you can see, LeBron James defeated the Grizzlies. Avenged all the talk of he’s too old for this from their squad and crushed their dreams. But the Western Conference is going to be a gauntlet regardless.

We’ll see who the Lakers end up playing, but we can bet they won’t be talking the same mess to LeBron like Memphis did.