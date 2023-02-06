LeBron James Wishes He Could Go to Starbucks Like Regular People

LeBron James wished he could do things like regular people, such as go to Starbucks.

No, we’re not kidding. All jokes aside, James talked about being one of the biggest celebrities in the world and not being able to go incognito, essentially.

Yes, there are drawbacks to being as famous as James, such as never having a moment to yourself if you step outside your property.

Yeah, we get that, but it’s still a little weird to hear it from James. However, James opened up about doing normal things, like going to Starbucks.

“I don’t want to say it ever becomes too much, but there are times when I wish I could do normal things,” James said, via the New York Times. “I wish I could just walk outside, I wish I could just, like, walk into a movie theater and sit down and go to the concession stand and get popcorn.”

Other than those things, there were more “normal things” James wished he could do.

“I wish I could just go to an amusement park just like regular people,” James said. “I wish I could go to Target sometimes and walk into Starbucks and have my name on the cup just like regular people … I’m not sitting here complaining about it, of course not. But it can be challenging at times.”

We get it LeBron, this writer doesn’t like to go to Starbucks and get mobbed either. Kidding of course.

James is not actively complaining about it, but he is kind of complaining about it. Not being able to do stuff like regular people could be frustrating. Heck, regular people sometimes can’t do regular people stuff.

LeBron James goes viral

James had a big moment, in a negative way, against the Boston Celtics in late January. There was a non-foul call when James went up for a game-winning layup.

The Los Angeles Lakers ended up losing in overtime. James emphatically reacted to the no-call, jumping around before putting his head in his hands as he sat on his knees at the free-throw line.

That outburst drew quite the reaction from NBA fans and former players alike. Former NBA standout Chandler Parsons made his thoughts pretty clear on James’ response.

“I will say, I could watch my French Bulldog get run over by the mailman right now and I would not react like that,” Parsons said on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back. “That was one of the crazier reactions. … It’s so impressive that he cares that much on a regular-season game that he’s doing that.”