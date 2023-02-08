Enes Kanter Takes Brutal Shot at LeBron James Right After James Broke NBA Scoring Record

Former NBA star Enes Kanter took a brutal shot at LeBron James after the latter broke the NBA scoring record.

Kanter, who last played for the Boston Celtics, sent an interesting congratulatory message to James Tuesday night. James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the league’s all-time list with the legend in attendance.

Kanter took to Twitter to send a message to James, but it was far from an actual congratulations.

“38,388 Points … 0 Morals … 0 Values … 0 Principles … 0 Empathy … 1 Bow Down to #China … Congratulations to @KingJames,” Kanter wrote on Twitter.

Kanter is noteworthy for his outspoken opinions on the political spectrum. He is a noted critic of China and the country’s practices as a nation.

Not only that, Kanter was critical of the NBA and the league’s dealings with China, despite the latter not allowing free speech, according to the former big man.

So the shot at James from Kanter is not too surprising. James dove into political discussions within the United State over the last couple of seasons on a variety of topics.

But since a lot of the NBA’s dealings involve China, including marketing and merchandising, Kanter was not having it. While it was just a message from Kanter to James, this battle might be far from over, should “The King” respond.

Another important note, Kanter legally changed his name to Enes Freedom.

LeBron James Drops F-Bomb on Live TV, Prior to Enes Kanter Message

Before Kanter joined in on the fun via Twitter, James went rouge, so to speak. After James broke Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record, the Los Angeles Lakers game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder was paused.

James addressed the crowd and live television and dropped an F-bomb on television. Sure, it’s not the biggest deal in the world.

That was pure emotion from James.

“F— man, thank you guys,” James said to the Lakers crowd. The game aired on TNT.

In his 20th season in the NBA, LeBron James became the league’s all-time leading scorer. He accomplished the fight on Tuesday night, scoring 38 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

James needed 36 points on Tuesday to overtake Abdul-Jabbar’s impressive mark. The former Lakers star scored 38,387 points in his career, a record that stood for nearly 40 seasons.

What an accomplishment from James. Even Kanter gave James props, despite the China criticism.

This accomplishment is just another feather in the cap for a Hall of Fame career. Over the course of his impressive NBA career, James has won four NBA titles, earning the NBA Finals MVP honor each time.

James is also a four-time league MVP, a 19-time NBA All-Star and a three-time MVP of the All-Star game. He’s played for three different organizations, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.