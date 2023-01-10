Lee Corso Makes ‘College GameDay’ Headgear Pick for National Championship Game

In the last edition of College GameDay, only one team could be picked. Lee Corso did the honors as he has for so many years. It was none other than the TCU Horned Frogs. Those college football fans are going to have a little extra something to cheer about tonight.

With Pat McAfee down his neck, Lee Corso had a lot to think about. He’s been wrong in the CFP so far. But with a New Year upon us, it was easy to make his decision.

The TCU Horned Frogs get the pick from Corso and will now try to bring home the national championship trophy.

Fans are hoping that this game is going to be a good one. We saw both of these teams edge out Big 10 competitors in the semi-finals. While the Bulldogs have been there and done that, the Horned Frogs are hoping to start their own history.

TCU has the blessing of Lee Corso and College GameDay. But this might be another case of SEC power and dominance.

Lee Corso Becomes Hall of Famer

This is a huge night for college football which means that it is a big night for Lee Corso. He lives and breathes the sport. Getting to come out every weekend and travel the country, watching all of the best teams in the nation – that’s what gets Corso moving in the morning.

Before he made his pick on the show, Corso was told about a big honor he received. He is now a member of the National Sports Media Hall of Fame. This is something that is clearly well-deserved and the 88-year-old was ecstatic to hear the news.

There will be a College Football Playoff national champion decided tonight. Lee Corso seems to think that TCU is going to come away with this one. What do you think, Outsiders?