Lee Corso to Miss ‘College GameDay’ for Tennessee-Georgia Due to Health Issues

Legendary football broadcaster Lee Corso is expected to miss Saturday’s “College GameDay” broadcast on ESPN. The network reports that the beloved analyst is hoping to recover from ongoing health issues.

Rece Davis explained at the beginning of the program to fans that he will not be in Athens for the battle royale between Tennessee and Georgia.

“Lee Corso is still recuperating, looking forward to getting him back,” revealed Davis, per On3. “I talked to LC this week and I said to him, what could we do for you? He said, go kill them on Saturday. I think we can do that with a game like this.”

This is a developing story…