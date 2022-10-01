Lee Corso Misses College GameDay Due to Health Issue: College Football Fans Concerned

ESPN‘s College GameDay is without one of its star analysts on Saturday. Lee Corso, who has been a staple on the show for decades, missed this week’s trip to Clemson because he’s a bit under the weather. Show host Rece Davis made the announcement to start the program.

The popular pre-game show made the trip to South Carolina for a colossal ACC showdown between No. 10 N.C. State and No. 5 Clemson. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

Davis said that Corso felt ill and won’t appear on this week’s show. However, the host clarified that doctors checked out the 87-year-old analyst and that he’s doing “OK.”

Still, college football fans — and avid watchers of College GameDay — expressed concern over Corso’s absence.

One Twitter user says, “Hope it’s nothing serious and he’s back soon.”

This is the first @CollegeGameDay I can recall without Lee Corso live on set or via remote video. Hope it’s nothing serious and he’s back soon 🙏🏻 — Tyler Morrissey (@TylerRMorrissey) October 1, 2022

Another fan said that one of the biggest reasons he watches Gameday is for Corso. It’s “not the same” without the former head coach on the set.

Hope Lee Corso has a quick recovery. He’s one of the best parts of @CollegeGameDay and it’s not the same without him. — Aaron (@Aar1012) October 1, 2022

Several fans across social media offered their thoughts to Corso, hoping he’s back in a hurry.

Sending my best wishes to Lee Corso. I hope he gets better! — Jared Feinberg (@JRodNFLDraft) October 1, 2022

Corso has been one of College GameDay’s most popular personalities for years. He’s known for his headgear picks, which he makes to close out every single show.

College GameDay certainly won’t be the same without him.

Concerns for Lee Corso Began Earlier This Season

This week isn’t the first time fans have expressed concern over Lee Corso’s health. After College GameDay’s Week 0 show, many weighed in on the analyst’s appearance during the program. Some wondered if he was able to continue doing the show throughout the year.

Host Rece Davis backed the former head coach and long-time ESPN personality.

“I would encourage the people who were, perhaps, to use your word, unkind or cruel, to reserve a little judgment,” Davis said on the Dan Le Batard Show. “He’s doing great, I speak to him regularly and this weekend in Columbus, I think you’ll see a much more comfortable environment, and you’ll see him be able to deliver, as he still does, which is remarkable. His mind is still razor sharp at the age of 87. I should be so fortunate if I’m blessed to make it far in my life.”

We’re all wishing Corso a speedy recovery and that he’s back on College GameDay soon!