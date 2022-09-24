Lee Corso Picks Tennessee on ‘College GameDay,’ Smokey Freaks Out on the Desk: WATCH

Smokey did not have a good time on the set of ESPN‘s “College GameDay” on Saturday.

The Tennessee mascot made an appearance during the headgear pick, in which Lee Corso went with the Volunteers to defeat Florida. The crowd and a confetti cannon erupted, leading to Smokey hightailing it out of Kirk Herbstreit’s grasp.

Smokey was scared by the noise, or perhaps, at the fact that Herbstreit turned heel and picked the Gators. Herbstreit even made it a point to say that he lives in Nashville, although it did not sway his pick in any fashion.

Smokey ran away from Kirk because he picked the Gators… pic.twitter.com/KD5lk2c6VA — @TorresOnTennessee (@TorresontheVols) September 24, 2022

Corso and the “College GameDay” crewed were joined by guest picker Bianca Belair. Belair is the reigning WWE Raw Women’s Champion — a championship she won by defeating Becky Lynch on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 in April.

Long before her days in the squared circle, Belair was showing off her talents in track and field. Belair, a Knoxville native, was a track and field standout at Tennessee. She earned All-SEC and All-American honors while at Tennessee.

Belair was prominently featured on “College GameDay,” breaking out her signature hair twirl.

So proud to have our own @BiancaBelairWWE as the @CollegeGameDay guest picker!! pic.twitter.com/34qUHE1Dw3 — Tennessee Track & Field (@Vol_Track) September 24, 2022

