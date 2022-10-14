Lee Corso Set to Return to ‘College GameDay’ This Sunday

After taking a brief break from ESPN’s College GameDay, Lee Corso is going to be back on set and ready to go in Knoxville, Tennessee tomorrow. College football Saturdays just aren’t the same without Corso. He chose a pretty good game to make his return, too.

Alabama is traveling to Knoxville and will play the Volunteers. This could be a massive moment for the Vols as Peyton Manning makes the return to campus. Manning is set to be the guest picker on the college football show.

Lee Corso Returns to Work

Lee Corso is 87 years old and still ready and willing to get back up there after dealing with an illness for the last two weeks. It was a little sad the last two weeks without him in his usual seat. The set felt weird and off-kilter. Worry no more, folks, because College GameDay is going to be back to normal this week.

The former head coach and GOAT analyst was back in the production meeting working with the team ahead of Saturday’s big event.

Last week when College GameDay was in Lawrence, Kansas for the first time ever, Lee Corso was at home resting up. However, his fellow analysts were quick to mention him, give well wishes, and hoped he would be back soon. A week later and he is set to return.

Reece Davis had some kind words for his coworker last week.

“He’s doing much better. I talked to him on Sunday. He’s back home in Orlando and feeling much, much better,” he said. “He just woke up Saturday morning and had a little dizziness and so forth. They checked him out and he was feeling better by Saturday afternoon.”

Maybe this is a good omen for Tennessee as they prepare to pull off the upset of the season. This will prove if the Vols are real or not. This season, Alabama has had a couple of close calls, let’s see if the Tenessee offense finally knocks that domino over.

The biggest question, of course, is who will Lee Corso pick? He likes to play the crowd most of the time. Let’s see if he goes with the home team or gets them all worked up with a Roll Tide Roll on Saturday afternoon.