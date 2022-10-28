Lee Corso Will Miss ‘College Gameday’ Appearance at Jackson State

While the rest of the College Gameday crew makes their way to Jackson State, Lee Corso is going to be sidelined yet again. A health issue, according to ESPN, is keeping Corso sidelined for Saturday’s college football action. This is going to be the third edition of the show that he’s missed this season.

The matchup this weekend is awesome. Jackson State and Southern in a battle for the top of the SWAC. This HBCU game has a lot riding on it. Which makes the Lee Corso news even worse. Those folks at Jackson State would have loved to see Corso pick their Tigers to win.

“Lee Corso will not travel to Jackson State for ‘College Gameday’ this week due to a health issue. Coach Corso is in good spirits, and he hopes to be back on the road with the crew soon.” ESPN PR said in a statement.

Corso is 87 years old and has been traveling on the road for decades at this point for football. Either as a coach or as an analyst. The ball coach loves the game and loves the Gameday show. It just wouldn’t be the same without him and his antics.

It was just earlier this season when Coach Corso had to sit out on the trip to Clemson at the beginning of October and then missed the follow-up at Kansas. He was able to make his return when the crew went to Tennessee and watched the Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Lee Corso Out for Third Time This Season

After Lee Corso missed those two weeks at the beginning of October, he came back with a bit of fire in him at Knoxville. He got out there and made a statement about how he was feeling. At the time, he felt good and was looking forward to continuing his role on College Gameday.

“Good! I feel good,” he said upon his return. But it was rough. “I tell ya, I had a hell of a scare. I was real worried because I went to the hospital but I was there and a nurse said, ‘No wonder you’re here. You said bad things about Clemson last week. That’s why you’re in the hospital.’ So I’m not saying another bad thing about Clemson ever again.”

Hopefully, we will see Lee Corso back with the College Gameday crew soon. It just isn’t the same without him.