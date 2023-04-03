Legendary College Basketball Coach Bob Knight Admitted to Hospital Over Weekend, Asking for Prayers

Legendary college basketball coach Bob Knight was admitted to the hospital over the weekend, per a letter he sent his former players.

“Former Indiana men’s basketball coach Bob Knight was admitted to the hospital on Friday according to a letter sent to former players on Sunday evening,” reported Inside The Hall. “The letter asked for prayers for the 82-year-old Knight.”

The letter, which asked for prayers for Knight, also included that the former Indiana leader is recovering, and his family is hoping he’ll be home soon. That sounds like a positive update, but hopefully some more good news regarding the longtime Hoosiers coach continues to release throughout the week.

Bob Knight spent the time from 1971 to 2000 as the patriarch of the Indiana basketball program, capturing three NCAA titles over that timespan. His impact on the game has been undeniable, as he’s arguably the greatest college basketball coach of all time.

The exact reason for the Indiana legend’s hospital stay was not provided. Of course, the thoughts and prayers of the entire college basketball world are with Bob Knight and his family at the moment.

More on College Basketball Icon Bob Knight

Moreover, Bob Knight has accumulated one of the most impressive resumes for a college basketball figure in the history of the sport.

Knight began his time in the spotlight at Ohio State as a player in 1959. As a player, he helped the Buckeyes capture the 1960 NCAA title. However, coaching was his true calling to the game of basketball.

Beginning his career as an assistant at Cuyahoga Falls in 1962 before spending a couple seasons at Army as an assistant, Knight was promoted to the head coach of the latter in 1965. Then, he got the job he’s most known for with the Hoosiers in 1971, where he would stay until 2000.

Knight won multiple championships, made it to numerous Final Fours and accumulated an overall record of 662-239 at Indiana. He’s revered by the program and the school, as one of their iconic figures.

After his time at Indiana, Knight finished his coaching career as the leader of the Texas Tech Red Raiders from 2001 to 2008. With Texas Tech, he amassed a record of 138-82, but didn’t have the NCAA Tournament success he had with the Hoosiers.