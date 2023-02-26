Lemon Oreos Fueled UNC Player to Career Performance in Top 10 Upset

Sometimes, you gotta forget about health and go with what makes you happy. UNC’s Pete Nance has Lemon Oreos to thank for a career performance. It’s the making of a sports legend. The Tar Heels took on Virginia today in a game they really needed to win. Nance delivered.

However, it might have all gone the other way for North Carolina had it not been for one thing – those dang sandwich cookies. Head coach Hubert Davis heard word that Nance was a big fan of the cookies and made sure to get him some before the game on Saturday night.

In return, Nance delivered 22 points and four blocks. He shot 70% from the field and even delivered 4-4 from three to push his team over the No. 6 Cavaliers.

Ross Martin of InsideCarolina.com broke the news and I’m sure that we will see some kind of NIL deal come out of this. That is if the folks at UNC are on top of their game.

According to a source, Hubert Davis met w/ Pete Nance this week and found out that Nance loves Lemon Oreos. So Davis gave Nance a package of Lemon Oreos before today's game vs. Uva and Nance housed them.



Nance finished w/ 22 points, 7-for-10 FG, 4-for-4 from three, and 4 blocks. pic.twitter.com/c0PuwhBTfd — Ross Martin (@RossMartin_IC) February 26, 2023

There are some wild pregame rituals that athletes go through. However, “housing” a whole thing of Lemon Oreos before playing an ACC top-10 matchup is actually insane to me. It’s amazing that the UNC player didn’t cramp after all those Oreos.

For a player that averages 9.7 points and 6.1 rebounds, it was quite a game. Earlier this season, Nance was able to put up 21 against Syracuse. However, this performance felt like it came at the right moment.

UNC hopes they can keep the train moving on toward March.

UNC Gets Help From Oreos, Will They Need More?

The Tar Heels are breathing a little easier as Selection Sunday gets closer. While they still have work to do, a top-10 win like this is only going o help them as March approaches. During the season, North Carolina has needed performances like this from Nance. This time, they get it and they hope to get more.

If UNC needs to buy all the Lemon Oreos that are out there in Chapel Hill then so be it. Coach Davis is going to make sure that the team keeps those in stock as the season moves along.

If this is a sign of a trend to come, then North Carolina is rounding into post-season form. It is a little early to tell, but a win over Virginia gives you more hope than a loss, that’s for sure.

As for Pete Nance, he’s always going to be that UNC guy who had the Oreo game. It’s going to be a story Tar Heels tell for years. That is, if this is a true turning point in the season.