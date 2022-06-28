Leonard Fournette Reveals Tom Brady Convinced Him to Re-Sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Offseason

When Leonard Fournette was shopping around the NFL during free agency, Tom Brady pulled the Lee Corso on him: “Not so fast, my friend!”

Fournette appeared on The Rich Eisen Show this week. He revealed that it was Brady who ultimately got him to sign a three-year, $21 million deal to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“At this time, I was a free agent, so I didn’t know if I was going to return to the Bucs or not. The future was uncertain,” Fournette explained. “So, I just went around shopping, you know, see what teams had in store for me.”

He continued: “When I went up to New England, he texted me. He was like, ‘Man, what’s your a– doing up there?’ I said, ‘Man, just shopping around, seeing what’s good for me, trying to see what’s available for myself to provide for my family.’ He was like, ‘Man, I’ll call you back. I’ll call you back.’ Next thing you know, Tampa calls me with an offer.”

This story tells the influence of Brady. Not only on the players he wants to bring in to help him, but also on the organization to give him what he wants. Leonard Fournette is a player Brady wanted to stay, and his tactics worked.

Will Brady Call Up Gronk Again?

Of course, Tom Brady retired for just over a month this offseason before deciding to return. Even though he is 45 years old, the quarterback still believes he has at least one more run in him.

Brady famously called tight end Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement three years ago. He convinced him to come down to Tampa Bay with him in 2020. That led to a Super Bowl win for the Buccaneers in their first year back together.

Gronkowski did recently announce his retirement for the second time in three years. But his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, thinks another call from Brady at the right time could coerce him to strap up the helmet once again.