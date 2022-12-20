Lil Wayne Hilariously Reacts to Eli Manning’s Notorious Rap During MNF ManningCast

When you tune into the ManningCast you never know what will happen. Especially when Lil Wayne is a guest. Peyton and Eli like to have fun and they did just that. There have been a lot of goofy skits that Eli has been a part of, but none better than his rap career.

Given that the ManningCast had a video of Eli rapping in the booth, they had to show Lil Wayne. You can’t have Weezy in the house and not show him the rhymes. What was even more surprising is the fact that the rapper was complimentary of the quarterback’s attempt.

“You killed it,” Wayne said about the performance. He really appreciated the outfit and chain that Eli wore during the video.

Lil Wayne rating Eli Manning’s rap song 💀 pic.twitter.com/n5nyCrklYM — alex (@highlghtheaven) December 20, 2022

This entire appearance by Lil Wayne was amazing. He was cracking up and causing the Mannings to laugh. This was a night filled with football guys with George Kittle, DeMarcus Ware, and Ray Lewis joining the show. Wayne brought some levity and fun to everything.

For Wayne, it was good news on Monday Night Football. His Green Bay Packers really needed a win and the Rams looked poised to prevent that from happening. However, the Packers offense wore down the LA defense in a game that lacked big plays but ended in the biggest margin of victory in Week 15.

Lil Wayne Fully Supports Aaron Rodgers Now

As long as things keep going this way for Green Bay, then Lil Wayne will be alright. He’s been a vocal supporter and agitator for the team this season. With the ups and downs of 2022, the rapper even went as far as to say the team needed to move on from Rodgers. Harsh words.

However, this win feels like the beginning of something great. Perhaps a run into the playoffs that sparks a deeper run into the postseason? It’s not impossible. The Packers will likely have to run the table but it can happen. Rodgers threw 22/30 for 229 yards and a touchdown and interception each.

Keep on winning and Weezy will keep up the support. But if this train falls apart, don’t be surprised if Lil Wayne sends his Twitter fingers at Rodgers again.