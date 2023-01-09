Lincoln Riley’s Brother, TCU’s Offensive Coordinator, Didn’t Get Him National Championship Tickets

No doubt Lincoln Riley will be in attendance tonight for the national championship game between TCU and Georgia. After all, his little brother Garrett is offensive coordinator for the Horned Frogs.

But Garrett Riley isn’t necessarily picking up the ticket tab for Lincoln, who just finished his first full season at USC.

“I’m sure he can find some tickets,” Garrett Riley said as he spoke at a championship press conference. Riley then mentioned that his big brother could afford the cost.

The two brothers, who grew up in Muleshoe, Texas, are known nationally for their innovative offenses. Lincoln and Garrett were on the same staff at East Carolina back in 2014. But so far, 39-year-old Lincoln has landed the glamourous head coaching jobs, going from Oklahoma to USC in November 2021. He’s coached in three CFP semifinals.

Lincoln Riley and brother Garrett both had a Heisman finalist last month. USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the trophy, with TCU quarterback Max Duggan finishing second. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

But 33-year-old Garrett Riley now has one-upped Lincoln. After all, the Horned Frogs beat Michigan in the semifinals. And now they’re facing Georgia at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the college football championship. The Trojans stumbled in the Pac-12 title game, which made it easier for the playoff committee to invite the higher-ranked Horned Frogs when they lost for the first time this season in the Big 12 championship.

Garrett Riley definitely is a hot name in the coaching business. He’s worked for TCU head coach Sonny Dykes the past three seasons, with two years at nearby SMU. But Garrett said he and his brother don’t get to compare notes that often.

“It’s just hard,” Lincoln Riley told reporters. “I mean, you’re able to bounce ideas off a little bit, but just with — with our schedules and being just so busy, it’s tough. I mean, you may be able to sit back and reflect or bounce ideas off in the summer, but that’s honestly about it.”

There are differences between the two, although both use a balanced spread offense. If TCU calls a counter trey tonight, you know Garrett borrowed it from Lincoln. Plus, Garrett says Lincoln is the better golfer, then he hedged. On second thought, maybe it’s Garrett.

Back in Muleshoe, which is about an hour’s drive from the Texas Tech campus, the two brothers competed against each other in video games. They’d play a game of touch football in the backyard. Garrett said the two did “brother stuff.”

“That stuff’s kind of stopped a little bit,” Garrett said. Geography could be the main factor. When Lincoln was in Norman, Okla., it was a lot easier to drop by the D-FW area.

But tonight, the geography will be friendlier for a family reunion, even if Garrett didn’t get Lincoln any tickets.