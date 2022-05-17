Lionel Messi Set to Join Inter Miami FC in 2023, Acquire 35% of Club

On Tuesday morning, multiple outlets reported the news that soccer icon Lionel Messi is set to move to the United States to play in the MLS for Inter Miami FC. The stunning move would occur in 2023 and allegedly Messi would acquire 35% of the MLS club as a player-owner.

Messi spent his entire career with FC Barcelona in Spain before this season when he signed with Paris Saint-Germain F.C. While in Spain, he won 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies. He’s already one of the most decorated players in the history of the sport. Many fans and analysts argue he’s the greatest soccer player to ever set foot on a pitch. His arrival in Major League Soccer would immediately make him the biggest soccer star in America ever, and the largest draw since England’s David Beckham joined the L.A. Galaxy in 2007.

Speaking of Beckham, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star is a co-owner of Inter Miami FC. The news comes only one day after cameras captured Beckham visiting with PSG players in Qatar, including Messi. The 34-year-old moved to PSG in the offseason due to Barcelona’s financial issues.

Messi’s first season in Paris has been disappointing by his own standards, even though PSG has already won Ligue 1 easily. But PSG suffered defeat to Real Madrid who knocked them out of the Champions League Round of 16, which is every top club’s goal in Europe. Additionally, 13 goals and 18 assists in 25 Ligue 1 games and seven CL games this season would be solid for most players. Yet for a player that scores 30 plus goals per season annually, who once scored an astounding 73 goals in a season, it’s been a subpar year at best. This might be why Messi is already looking for his next challenge in America.

Direct TV sports reporter Álex Candal first reported the deal between Lionel Messi and Inter Miami FC. However, since the initial reports went viral, Messi’s agent has refuted the deal.

Lionel Messi’s Agent Denies Inter Miami FC Deal

Reports were rampant online since Tuesday morning about the Lionel Messi and Inter Miami FC deal. Yet Messi’s representatives have quickly shot down the news of his huge MLS move in 2023.

According to TMZ Sports, French publication Le Parisien quoted Lionel’s agent and father, Jorge Messi. His father deemed the reports of his son moving to Miami as “completely false.”

“Leo has not yet decided on his future,” Jorge explained to Le Parisien. “And if Leo Messi has crossed paths with David Beckham in the last few hours, it is only as part of PSG’s stay in Doha where the former English midfielder plays a role as an ambassador for the next World Cup in Qatar.”

The DailyMail.com supposedly reached out to Inter Miami for comment. The club predictably shared that, “Per Club policy, Inter Miami FC does not comment on rumors.”