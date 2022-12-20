Lionel Messi’s World Cup Pic Is Now the Most-Liked Photo of All Time on Instagram: See the Post

One day after Argentina won the 2022 World Cup, Lionel Messi broke his silence about the win on Instagram… as well as broke the internet. The professional soccer player’s post is now the most-liked post of all time on the social media platform Instagram.

In the now-famous Instagram post, Lionel Messi shared a series of photos from the World Cup, including the Argentina team members celebrating their big win. The social media post has been liked by more than 62.6 million Instagram members and has over 1.7 million comments. “CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!!” Messi declared. “So many times I dreamed it, so many times I wanted it that I still don’t fall, I can’t believe it….”

Also in the Instagram post, Lionel Messi thanked his family, as well as those who supported him and the team. “We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim. The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians… We did it!!!”

Following the first Instagram post, Lionel Messi took to the social media platform to share more images. In the following post, his snapshots captured more than 36.8 million likes. On Monday night, he took a picture of him sleeping with the team’s World Cup trophy, which generated over 33.7 million likes.

Argentina beat France on Sunday (December 18th) officially becoming World Cup champions. Prior to 2022, Argentina won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986. The team was also runners up in 1930, 1990, and 2014.

Lionel Messi Declares He’s Not Going to Retire From Argentina’s National Team Following World Cup Win

Along with posting amazing photographs, Lionel Messi announced he’s not planning to retire from Argentina’s national team following the World Cup win.

“No I’m not going to retire from the national team,” Lionel Messi declared in a post-match interview. “I want to keep playing as World Cup champions in the Argentina shirt.”

Also speaking about Argentina winning the World Cup, Lionel Messi said it’s anyone’s childhood dream. “I was lucky to have achieved everything in this career … And this one that was missing is here. It’s madness … Look how [the World Cup] is, she’s gorgeous. I wanted her so much. I had a vision that this would be the one … She was getting closer.”

Lionel Messi then reflected on Argentina’s national team doing whatever it took to win. “We suffer, but we already have it ([the World Cup]. I wanted to close my career with this, I can no longer ask for anything else, thank God, he gave me everything. But I love football and I want to continue living a few more games being world champion.”