Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell’s Reaction to Beating the Packers Is as Relatable as It Gets

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is one of us.

After a long week of work, he just wants to kick his feet up, crack a cold one and relax. And after watching his team defeat the NFC North division rival Green Bay Packers Sunday, you can bet that beer went down smooth. The Lions (2-6) defeated the Packers (3-6), 15-9, at Ford Field to notch their second consecutive victory over Green Bay.

Campbell, relieved to get the win after the Lions’ 1-6 start to the season, had an all-time response to what he was feeling during the postgame press conference.

“Be honest with you I’m exhausted,” Campbell said. “I wanna go home and drink a beer.”

Now, I don’t know about y’all, but what better way of enjoying a victory than sipping on a cold Gratis beer? The American Ale is Outsider approved and if we’re being honest, the only beer you really need in your life.

Packers Have No Answer For Lions in Week 9

Campbell’s much-maligned defense was at its best Sunday against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Entering the game 32nd in total defense, the Lions surrendered 389 yards, but allowed just one touchdown. The red zone proved to be the story of the game, as the Lions picked off Rodgers not once, not twice, but three times. Rodgers has now thrown seven interceptions in 2022 — his most since the 2016 season.

Detroit, meanwhile, got all the offense it needed from its tight end room — five days removed from trading T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings. James Mitchell and Shane Zylstra each hauled in touchdown passes from quarterback Jared Goff. The latter was elevated from the team’s practice squad this week along with his brother, Brandon.

“It is obviously a great feeling to be able to help this team win a game,” Shane Zylstra said after the game, via ESPN. “But to play with my brother is very special. This is something we’ve talked about for a long, long time,.”