Lions’ Jared Goff Unleashes on the Panthers Stadium’s Field Conditions, Turf Felt Like ‘Cement’

The Detroit Lions and quarterback Jared Goff had been riding a big winning streak. That was until they ran into the Carolina Panthers on Saturday. The Panthers won the game 37-23. The Lion’s Head Coach, Dan Campbell summed up the loss pretty well with his postgame handshake with the Panther’s interim Head Coach Steve Wilks.

"That was an absolute ass kicking. That's a F****ing great job!"



Dan Campbell to Steve Wilks after the #Panthers ran for 321 yards in their win over the #Lions pic.twitter.com/VMwU09XfyN — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) December 25, 2022

Lions quarterback Jared Goff had a particularly frustrating day though. He was hit hard 7 times and sacked twice, though he still threw for 355 yards and 3 scores. It sounds like Goff was more upset about the condition of the turf than his performance on the field though. After the game, #16 for Detroit didn’t hold back his thoughts about the playing surface at Bank of America stadium.

“I thought the field conditions were below NFL level standard, specifically pregame,” Goff told reporters after the game. “I don’t know what the deal is here, but they need to figure out a way for the turf to not feel like cement.”

Jared Goff Not The Only NFL Player Speaking Out Against Field Conditions

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte isn’t the only pro football field to be scrutinized by players this year. Jared Goff also isn’t the only high-profile NFL player to speak out about the subject. MetLife Stadium, home of both the New York Giants and Jets has been blamed for multiple knee injuries this year. Most notably, the non-contact torn ACL suffered by Giants wide receiver Sterling Shephard.

George Kittle, star tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, also was frustrated by the field conditions of the Panther’s stadium after playing their back in October. After the game, he said the NFL needs to implement some continuity across all stadiums. He thinks that games are all played on the same turf or natural grass conditions.

“The thing that just confuses me is if you’re not going to mandate grass, then why aren’t turf fields the exact same turf, so guys get used to playing on the same turf everywhere? But every field has a different turf,” Kittle said. “NBA guys don’t play on different wood, what are we doing? Hockey guys don’t play on different ices all the time. It’s ice. So I just wish we played on a surface that was similar every single week in, week out, so your body won’t just be dealing with different, crappy turf.”