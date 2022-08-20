LOOK: Lions Quarterback Jared Goff Reels in Nasty Underwear While Fishing in Detroit

With six years of NFL experience under his belt, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has seen plenty of nasty catches on the field. Those all pale in comparison to the one he reeled in while on a fishing excursion in Michigan.

Goff’s “catch” also put the dictionary’s definition of “nasty,” to the test. The sports metaphor had no place for what the quarterback nearly put into the boat — which was a disgusting pair of underwear.

Goff joined Frank Ragnow on the Grizzly Man Outdoors YouTube Channel. The quarterback thought he hooked a big fish, but instead he snagged someone’s drawers. It provided a pretty funny moment for everyone watching.

Well, except for Ragnow — who wanted to keep the undergarment out of his damn boat:

Incredible catch from Jared Goff on Grizzly Man Outdoors



“That’s Detroit at its finest,” Ragnow said after the two realized what Goff hooked.

So, beware anglers, if you’re heading to Detroit on a fishing adventure, you might hook something other than a fish. Let’s just hope that’s the last pair of underwear anyone reels in.

Let’s Talk About Jared Goff on the Field

Jared Goff might not have enjoyed a very successful fishing trip in Detroit, but on the field, he’s receiving rave reviews. Really, that’s the only thing that matters heading into the 2022 season.

Speaking with Peter King for Football Morning in America, head coach Dan Campbell talked up his starting quarterback.

“[He] Finished strong last year. I like the fact that we’ve got pieces around him that I think are going to help pull the most out of him,” Campbell said. “We’ve got some pieces here that complement each other that really will help him be the best that he can be.”

Last season was Goff’s first in Detroit. He started 14 games, throwing for 3,245 yards and 19 touchdowns with eight interceptions. With some nice pieces around him, Goff has an opportunity to make some strides in 2022.

But he’s going to have to put that fishing trip out of his mind to succeed.