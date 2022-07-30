LIV Golf: 9/11 Families Protest League’s New Jersey Event

Families directly impacted by the September 11 attacks showed up in protest of this week’s LIV Golf event in New Jersey. The tournament took place at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. It’s less than 50 miles from Ground Zero.

Some of golf’s biggest names have left the PGA Tour to join the Saudi Arabia-backed league. This week in New Jersey, members of “9/11 Justice” arrived outside the golf course demanding answers.

“How much money does it take to turn your back on your country, on the American people?” asked Julia Scauso, daughter of New York City fireman Dennis Scauso.

Her father died on Sept. 11. when the South Tower collapsed.

“According to certain individuals such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Donald Trump, that amount of money is a few hundred million dollars,” she continued, per the New York Post. “The 9/11 families would give any amount of money to see our loved ones again, just to have one last hug. One conversation. One more round of golf.”

“9/11 Justice” founder Brett Eagleson, who lost his father, Bruce, in the Sept. 11 attacks, says it’s “appalling” that members of LIV Golf won’t answer the tough questions.

“When I think about my dad, and I hear the thousands of other stories, and I see these golfers dodge questions, put their head in the sand and not want to address our issues and just say golf is for the greater good, or I’m doing this for my family, my dad went to work to provide for his family that day and got blown away,” Eagleson said.

“If we can’t get a golfer to look us in the eye and say they’re doing it for the money, and they don’t give a s— about Saudi Arabia, they’re cowards.”

Protestors Frustrated With Lack of Answers from LIV Golf

Much of LIV Golf’s controversial nature stems from its backing from Saudi Arabia. Some, like Charles Barkley, have supported the athletes’ decisions to take advantage of the opportunity. Others, such as Fred Couples, can’t understand the decision to leave the PGA Tour for the new league.

What families of Sept. 11 victims have struggled with most is the lack of answers from golfers. It dates back to the U.S. Open when reporters asked Phil Mickelson about the situation.

“I would say to everyone that has lost loved ones, friends on 9/11 that I have deep, deep empathy for them,’’ Mickelson said. “I can’t emphasize that enough, I have the deepest of sympathy and empathy for them.’’

Paul Casey and Henrik Stenson — both members of LIV Golf — provided similar answers this week.

“My heart goes out to all of those who suffered a loss and been impacted by 9/11,” Casey said. “I don’t have words to describe the pain and sadness behind that, I’ve gotta go do a photo shoot.”

“I think we can just say that our hearts go out to anyone who lost a loved one in that terrible tragedy,” Stenson said. “That’s all we can say, really.”