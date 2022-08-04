LIV Golf’s Bryson DeChambeau Compares New League to PGA Tour in Unique Way

Bryson DeChambeau has an innate ability to map things out and use analytics to his advantage on the golf course.

It earned him the nickname “The Scientist” and has led him to eight career victories on the PGA Tour. But the now LIV Golf Invitational Series player is embroiled in conflict with the tour he made his name on. DeChambeau, along with other former PGA Tour mainstays currently playing in LIV Golf, is indefinitely suspended and cannot play in Tour events.

DeChambeau used an analogy to describe what the PGA Tour is doing during a Fox News interview on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Wednesday. The way he sees it, the PGA Tour is the mom and pop pizza shop that’s been around for decades. LIV Golf, on the other hand, is the shiny new pizza shop that opened up across the street. DeChambeau, however, just isn’t allowed to eat pizza at both establishments.

Bryson went on Tucker Carlson tonight, and it appears that he believes he was formerly the PGA Tour’s … customer? pic.twitter.com/MQbHRA1u42 — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) August 3, 2022

DeChambeau Uses Pizza Analogy to Describe PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf Conflict

“But it’s funny. It’s so weird, because it’s like – let’s use this as a reference,” DeChambeau said, via Kyle Porter of CBS Sports. “I heard this earlier this week. You have a pizza shop that’s been in existence for 50 years. And all the customers go to it and it’s a great product. All of a sudden, a new pizza shop opens up, right?

“And they start paying the customers to come eat at their place, and that pizza is potentially a little bit better of a pizza, right? And then, all of a sudden, that original pizza house goes, ‘if you go over there, we’re banning you from ever coming back to our pizza shop.’

“What’s wrong with that economic model?” DeChambeau asked Carlson, who said it seemed shortsighted. DeChambeau’s analogy would seem to imply that he is a customer – free to pick and choose where he goes.

DeChambeau Among LIV Golfers Suing PGA Tour

Bryson DeChambeau, 28, is one of the major names to join LIV Golf this summer. He’s one of 11 LIV golfers to have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday. The lawsuit is likely aimed at reducing the punishments levied by the PGA Tour. In addition, three of the golfers in the suit have requested clearance to play in the three FedEx Cup playoff events – the first beginning next week.

Per ESPN, the lawsuit “sent notice that it was sanctioning him [DeChambeau] for talking to other Tour members about the positive experiences he had with LIV Golf.”

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman penned a letter to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan in February. Norman defended the defectors and said the Tour was likely breaking the law.

“Simply put, you can’t ban players from playing golf. Players have the right and the freedom to play where we like,” Norman said. “When you try to bluff and intimidate players by bullying and threatening them, you are guilty of going too far, being unfair, and you likely are in violation of the law.”