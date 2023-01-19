LIV Golf’s Patrick Reed Threatens CNN’s Jake Tapper, Bob Costas With $450M Lawsuit

The attorney for Patrick Reed is reportedly threatening to sue CNN’s Jake Tapper and Bob Costas. The amount of the threatened lawsuit is $450 million, over a segment run about LIV Golf.

Reed’s attorney is Larry Klayman. He is known for his conservative activism. Klayman has now sent multiple letters to CNN. In those letters, he demands “discipline meted out.” He also wants CNN to make “an on air public apology” to Patrick Reed. If CNN doesn’t meet those demands, Klayman is threatening to bring the lawsuit forward.

The segment that Klayman sent these letters over saw Jake Tapper and Bob Costas discuss LIV Golf and legal issues the Saudi-funded league has dealt with. In the segment, Tapper and Costas are critical of players for taking money to go to LIV.

The segment does not mention Patrick Reed by name.

Along with that, Klayman is demanding that CNN remove the segment on LIV Golf from its website. He, reportedly, gave CNN five days to respond.

CNN did reply to Front Office Sports, who reached out for a comment.

“This is a frivolous lawsuit, whose aim is to chill free speech and intimidate journalists from covering important stories about the Saudi government and the Saudi-backed LIV golf tournament. CNN will aggressively defend its reporting, which did not even mention the plaintiff in its coverage.” a CNN spokesperson said.

Reed’s Attorney Has Filed Multiple Similar Lawsuits

Patrick Reed’s attorney already has defamation lawsuits out against five sports media personalities and four companies.

Reportedly among those lawsuits are a $750 million defamation lawsuit against Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee, Damon Hack, and Shane Bacon, and a $250 million suit against Golfweek columnist Eamon Lynch.

Attorneys from Gannett, Golfweek’s parent company, had a hilarious response. They wrote, “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away….a public figure could bring a defamation suit without proving the challenged statements were false statements of fact published with actual malice. This is the fictional galaxy where Reed’s amended complaint exists.”

Defendants, of course, want the lawsuits dismissed. However, they’re also seeking attorney’s fees.