LIV Golf Reportedly Identified Michael Jordan as Potential Board Member

When LIV Golf launched, it targeted some of the biggest names on the PGA Tour to join its league. Apparently, it didn’t stop there. The startup also identified some pretty recognizable names to become potential board members — including NBA legend Michael Jordan.

A report from the New York Times indicates that LIV identified Jordan as someone who could join the league’s board. Other major names included former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and members of the Augusta National board.

The report also says that LIV initially named Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as top targets for the league, but both stuck with the PGA Tour. Still, the startup was able to land some significant golf stars.

Phil Mickelson was the biggest name to make the change, followed by Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Sergio Garcia.

Multiple golfers have left the PGA Tour and joined LIV because of the opportunity to receive guaranteed money. The league was willing to offer a ton of money to Woods, with CEO Greg Norman saying that the offer for the 15-time major champion was in the ballpark of $700-$800 million.

Woods turned down the money and has stayed committed to the PGA Tour.

It’s not clear how hard LIV tried to add Jordan to its board, or if “His Airness” showed any interest. Clearly, the new league did everything it could to make splashy additions on the course and behind the scenes.

Tiger Woods Calls Out Greg Norman

Tensions have been high between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour over the past few months. The new league has swiped some of the top players and has threatened legal action when the tour suspended several players who joined the startup.

Recently, Tiger Woods was asked what it might take for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to open the lines of communication. That’s when he took a major shot at CEO Greg Norman.

“I think Greg (Norman) has to go, first of all,” Woods said. “And then the litigation against us and then our countersuit against them. Those would then have to be at a stay, as well. So, then we could talk.”

Woods continued to say that he doesn’t believe any sort of compromise or negotiations can be reached with the current leadership structure.

“As it is, not right now, not with their leadership, not with Greg there and his animosity toward the tour itself,” Woods said. “I don’t see that happening.”