LIV Golf’s TV Ratings Amazingly Get Worse in Arizona Event

LIV Golf has spent literal tons of money to get some of the biggest names in golf to compete in its events. Still, the fans don’t seem to care.

TV ratings haven’t been good for the controversial golf league. Now, after its recent event in Tuscon, Arizona, ratings have once again dropped.

Kevin Van Valkenburg reported that LIV Golf’s ratings are in a spiral, a far cry from dominating the sport like some people predicted it might. He tweeted, “According to a source, it scored a 0.14 overnight rating in 33 markets from Saturday.”

That overnight rating is in a key demographic for golf, the age 18-49 demographic. So, not ideal for LIV Golf. At the same time, it’s worth pointing out that this was all airing on CW. For that particular network, that number isn’t terrible in comparison to some of its other shows.

Still, these ratings are down from LIV Golf’s first event a month ago, which were a disaster in their own right — a 0.2.

Compared to the PGA Tour, it’s clear that it doesn’t matter how many major names jump ship. The PGA brand is still dominant. For the Honda Classic, which struggled to put together a field of headliners, the PGA had a rating of 1.61 with 2.38 million total viewers. That was on NBC.

LIV Golf has a multi-year deal with CW. For both sides, it’s important that these ratings rapidly improve.

Fred Couples Slammed LIV Golfers

Legendary golfer Fred Couples isn’t a fan of how golfers are leaving the PGA for LIV Golf. In particular, because of their decision to attack the PGA while they’re making the move.

“I don’t have a problem with LIV. What my problem has been, when I tweet every now and then, is what these guys say when they go to the LIV Tour,” Fred Couples said.

“Just go to the LIV Tour, but stop blasting something I’ve been a part of for 42 years. That’s my problem with (the LIV golfers). They’re all bashing the PGA Tour and that affects me a little bit.”

On top of all that, Fred Couples slammed Phil Mickelson, one of LIV Golf’s most outspoken golfers. He called Mickelson a nutbag several different times, even though he does respect his game as a golfer.