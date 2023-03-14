LIV Golf Under Investigation For Murdering a Cactus

The folks over at LIV Golf are facing some backlash for killing multiple cacti to set up a hospitality tent for an upcoming event in Tucson, Arizona. According to Golf Digest, there’s now an investigation into the Saudi-backed league over the incident.

Video shows a landscaping crew taking a chainsaw to, not one Saguaro cactus, but two. That’s a big problem in Arizona, where that particular cactus is protected. They can live 150 to 175 years.

Heather Flowers assistant director of Arizona Department of Agriculture’s Strategic Initiatives and Policy spoke with the Arizona Republic about the incident.

“The AZDA did not identify records of a permit or notice of intent for The Gallery Golf Club to cut down the two Saguaros, and we are currently conducting an investigation related to this action,” she said.

LIV Golf’s Tucson event takes place at the Gallery Golf Club from March 16-18 … because the league is too cowardly to play a four-round event. It could face a $5,000 fine for butchering the cactus.

So, in other words, not a big deal for Greg Norman and the LIV Golf folks.

Golf Fans Not Making the Switch to LIV

When LIV Golf launched, the goal was to be different than the PGA Tour. It incorporates team events, shortened tournaments, no cuts and … incredibly low ratings. Who would’ve thought?

The LIV schedule began in late February with an event at El Camaleón Mayakoba Golf Course in Mexico. It recorded a Saturday overnight rating of 0.2 on The CW.

You could probably assume — without any research — that an episode of Bubble Guppies got better viewership. We do know that World’s Funniest Animals, which aired on The CW later in the day, garnered more viewers, per Golf Digest.

The Honda Classic, which generally has a light field, attracted a 2.4 rating for the final round.

Basically, golf fans have more interest in LIV Golf’s cactus situation than the actual tournaments.