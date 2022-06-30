logan-paul-inks-pro-wrestling-deal-with-wwe

If you were just thinking “I’m tired of those Paul brothers,” sorry. Logan Paul has signed a deal with WWE furthering his wrestling credentials. The YouTuber, celebrity boxer, and entertainer has made his pro sports career official. He had appeared a few times on WWE in the past, most notably at WrestleMania 37 last year and 38 earlier this year.

At 27 years old, Paul now has a WWE deal. The details of the deal are not officially out. So, it’s hard to tell what his relationship with the promotion will be. But, at the very least, we shouldn’t expect to see him appearing on AEW any time soon. Previously paired up with The Miz at WrestleMania, is there a rivalry already in place?

Check out Logan Paul along with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, officially inking his new deal.

It’s only a matter of time before we know what the true feelings of the WWE Universe are. You can look at replies on Twitter and social media. However, that only gives you a little clue into the fan base’s feelings. Don’t forget all those young fans out there that keep up with Logan and Jake Paul nonstop. When he makes a ring appearance, will we hear a pop or a loud chorus of boos, Outsiders?

There are a lot of questions around the deal. With Logan, there are a lot of things to schedule around. His podcast likely takes precedence over other things he does. However, WWE wouldn’t make the signing so public if they didn’t intend to use him. He’s athletic and proved he could hold his own in a limited capacity this year. Will we actually see him rise to more than just a jobber?

Will Logan Paul or Jake Fight Mike Tyson?

What we know about Logan Paul, is that his brother Jake Paul is a better boxer than he is. Even though Jake is limited in his career and his opponents are far from contenders, he’s shown some promise. After Logan fought Floyd Mayweather last year, it was thought he would take on Mike Tyson next. However, Iron Mike would rather take on Jake.

Earlier this year, in April, Tyson expressed interest in fighting Jake. He said that they would “Break the record” for Pay-Per-View- purchases. And, really, they just might. Jake has a fight scheduled for August, but an opponent has not yet been announced. When it is, will he be staring at the 56-year-old former heavyweight champion of the world? Perhaps.

So, Logan Paul isn’t going to get the champ, but his brother might. Either way, I don’t envy anyone who gets in the ring with Tyson. With a WWE contract secured, I’m not sure we’ll see Logan in a boxing ring again. But, that might just change in the future.