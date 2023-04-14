Lolo Jones Has Strong Words For Shaquille O’Neal Over Angel Reese GOAT Proclamation

Lolo Jones thinks Shaquille O’Neal still is dipping into the pain meds. Otherwise, how would you explain the NBA legend’s take that Angel Reese is the best athlete ever to compete for LSU?

Jones words were playful, but clear, when she talked to TMZ Sports about Shaq’s opinion on Reese, who led the LSU women to their first NCAA women’s basketball title. Jones, a proud LSU alum who has made U.S. Olympic teams for the summer and winter games, knows her athletes competing in Baton Rouge.

“Shaq’s just bored,” Lolo Jones said of O’Neal, who also repped the Tigers. “He’s coming off hip surgery. He’s chilling at home. I think Shaq, honestly, is high on some pain medicines. The list is so big with LSU.”

She added: “So, for Shaq to have the audacity to say ‘she’s the best ever. I’m like, ‘Bro, chill on the pain meds,’ because that list is arduous. So long.”

Lolo Jones is calling out Shaquille O’Neal for saying Angel Reese is the best athlete ever at LSU. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

It’s true that LSU women’s basketball only has won one NCAA title. But the Tigers have appeared in six Final Fours. LSU made it five straight times from 2004-08. Reese, a transfer from Maryland, was an All-American this season and MVP of the Final Four. But is she a better player/athlete than Seimone Augustus or Sylvia Fowles?

The Baton Rouge Advocate named Augustus, a triple Olympic gold medalist, as the most influentional female athlete in Louisiana state history. She won two national player of the year awards at LSU. Plus, the athletic department retired her number and erected a statue in her honor. Meanwhile, Fowles was a two-time All-American with LSU, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and a WNBA MVP.

So does Shaq really believe Reese is the best athlete ever at LSU when she may not even be the best women’s basketball player?

Plus, as Lolo Jones pointed out, Shaq must’ve forgotten about the LSU women’s track team. The program has won 25 NCAA indoor and outdoor championships. And the team keeps the Olympic squad well stocked.

Shaq should put himself up there as one of the best athletes ever to compete for LSU. He was the national college basketball player of the year in 1991. (John W. McDonough /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images)

And Shaq said Reese was the best athlete, male or female, from LSU. He said she even beat Joe Burrow, the top pick of the 2020 NFL draft who helped lead the Tigers to the 2019 NCAA title. Plus, he won the Heisman. Then there’s the late Pete Maravich, who still is the NCAA’s leading career scorer. He averaged nearly 45 points per game in an era before the three-point shot.

As Lolo Jones said, the list of LSU’s top athletes is a long one, even if Shaq could narrow it down so specifically. But she did heap praise on Reese.

“We’re not hating on Angel,” she said. “We love to see it. She’s cooking. Let her keep cooking. But I’m telling you, LSU track and field is the powerhouse for that university.”