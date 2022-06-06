longtime-nfl-assistant-coach-romeo-crennel-announces-retirement-after-50-years

After a long 50 years as a football coach, Romeo Crennel is ready for retirement.

Now 74 years old, Crennel put together a successful career that included 39 seasons in the NFL. Over nearly four decades in the league, he spent time with the New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans. After putting in plenty of work, it’s time for Crennel to kick back and take it easy.

“Football has been my entire life and it’s been a dream come true to coach for 50 years,” Crennel said in a statement. “There are so many friends to thank who have helped me and supported me throughout my career. I especially want to thank the fans and owners of the New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans for allowing me to contribute to the game that I have loved so much for so long. I’ll miss everything about coaching and teaching, but the thing I’ll miss the most is being around the guys every day.

“My goal was to put every player and coach in the best position to succeed and I consider every guy I coached or worked with a part of my family. I would also want to thank my wife Rosemary and my three daughters, Lisa, Tiffany and Kristine, for all of their support over the years. Because of their love and selflessness, I have been able to live out my dream. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to spend more time with my grandchildren while staying around the game of football.”

Congrats on your retirement, Romeo 👏 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 6, 2022

Crennel spent the past eight years of his coaching career with the Houston Texans working in multiple roles. After serving as the team’s defensive coordinator from 2014-16, he was then the assistant head coach from 2017-2019 and associate head coach in 2020. Most recently, Crennel held the title of senior advisor for football performance.

Along with his many years spent in the NFL, Crennel also worked at the collegiate level – holding positions at Western Kentucky (1970-74), Texas Tech (1975-77), Ole Miss (1978-79) and Georgia Tech (1980). He played college football at WKU.

Crennel’s Success Speaks for Itself

Through his 50 years in coaching, Romeo Crennel was quite successful. As an NFL coach, he was in the playoffs 17 times, won 13 division titles, six conference championships and captured five Super Bowl rings. Yep, five. That alone is unprecedented.

Because of his long list of accomplishments, the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) awarded Crennel with the 2020 Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman Award for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach.

Enjoy your much-deserved retirement, Romeo.