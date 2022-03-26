Longtime NFL Official Wayne Mackie Dead at 62

Longtime NFL official, Wayne Mackie, died unexpectedly at the age of 62. He passed away in Florida on Thursday (March 24th). Mackie was a staple of the sports world.

The NFL took to Twitter to announce Wayne Mackie’s passing in an emotional tribute. “We are deeply saddened to share the news of Wayne Mackie’s passing. He will forever be remembered by those who knew him as one of the kindest, nicest, most genuine individuals any of us have ever known.”

We are deeply saddened to share the news of Wayne Mackie's passing. He will forever be remembered by those who knew him as one of the kindest, nicest, most genuine individuals any of us have ever known ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sA4pPth46v — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) March 25, 2022

According to a press release from the NFL, Wayne Mackie was a head linesman in the league from 2007 through 2016. He also officiated eight playoff games during his 10 seasons on the field. This includes two conference title games. He was dubbed head linesman for Super Bowl 50 in 2015. Which featured the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers.

Upon concluding his linesman days, Wayne Mackie went on to become the NFL’s Vice President of Officiating Evaluation and Development. He served in that role from 2017 until his death. Mackie was survived by his wife Tonya and his three daughters.

NFL fans took to Twitter to express their sympathy about Wayne Mackie’s passing. “Very sad this news is horrible,” one fan wrote. “My condolences go out to his family and friends. I’m sorry for your loss. Much love to his family, especially his wife and kids. Keep your head up rest In Peace King.”

Another fan added, “Great guy from an equally great family. Prayers for his wife and children as well as his brother and dad.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Issues Statement Wayne Mackie’s Death

Also in the press release, longtime NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, issued a statement about the death of Wayne Mackie. “It is with a heavy heart that I share the tragic passing of a treasured member of our NFL family. Wayne Mackie unexpectedly passed away last night while in Florida. He leaves behind his wife, Tonya, and three daughters.”

Goodell then highlights Wayne Mackie’s career in the NFL. “In the last two decades, Wayne solidified his standing as a highly-respected on-field game official. Serving as a head linesman at Super Bowl 50 and officiating in two conference championship games during his NFL career. Wayne entered the NFL in 2007 and spent 10 years establishing himself as one of the League’s top officials in his position.”

Goodell also shared that while his on-field officiating career ended in 2016, Wayne Mackie joined the NFL’s officiating department in 2017 and continued to impart his expertise to the next generation of NFL officials through training and development.

“Wayne was passionate about the NFL,” Goodell further explained. “And spent each day making a positive impact on all of us individually and contributing to our collective success. This who had the pleasure of knowing Wayne will forever remember his kindness, generosity, and the genuine spirit he brought to all aspects of his life.”

Goodell goes on to add that the NFL has experienced an enormous loss. “And we are deeply saddened. Our hearts are with Wayne’s family and loved ones during this tragic time.”