LOOK: Aaron Rodgers Debuts All-New Haircut Ahead of Sunday’s Week One Opener

Aaron Rodgers has had a busy offseason in the media spotlight, from outlets focusing on his new tattoo to the media frenzy surrounding his ayahuasca revelations.

The outspoken and talented quarterback arrived to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis sporting a new hairdo—and it looks like he means business.

Rodgers chopped off the long locks he’s sported for a while and traded them in for a Jon Hamm-esque look. The clean cut with faded sides coupled with the shades and all black outfit show that Rodgers means business Week 1.

Watches 1 Season of Peaky Blinders: pic.twitter.com/u9ctB6YAzP — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 10, 2022

Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will face off against their divisional foe the Minnesota Vikings at 4:25 EST for their opening matchup of the 2022 NFL season.

Rodgers recently made a podcast tour to mark the start of the NFL season, sitting down with popular podcaster Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience. Then, he sat down with comedian and political commentator Bill Maher on his Club Random podcast. The episode will be released on September 11th, the first Sunday of the NFL season.

Rodgers criticized California when Maher brought up California’s stringent rules involving COVID-19.

Rodgers argued that his home state should have more nuanced policies on the subject, and those disagreements have helped sour his view of the Golden State.

“The state’s going to s**t, but I’m hanging on,” Aaron Rodgers said on the podcast. “I grew up in a small town, very little cases up in Chico, California, but all the small businesses? F***ing gone.”

Aaron Rodgers Voices Opinions on His Home State of California

They quarterback and comedian talked about a wide range of issues, including politics and abortion. The pair talked about the recent overturning of the Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade.

Rodgers says that he leans pro-life but draws a line saying that the government shouldn’t have “any control” over people’s bodies.

“As much as I might lean pro-life, I don’t want the government to tell me I can’t smoke a cigar, I can’t have a drink of alcohol, I can’t choose my own medical decisions. And if I’m a woman, don’t f**king tell me what do,” Aaron Rodgers said to Bill Maher on the podcast.

“The government should not have a decision that infringes upon my own personal freedoms,” he says.

Finally, Maher also brought up the possibility of a presidential rematch of 2020 in 2024. The comedian said even though Democrats are “woke and obnoxious,” he considers Republicans “far more dangerous.” Maher said because of that, he would vote for the Democratic nominee.

Rodgers clarified that he doesn’t consider himself a Democrat or Republican. He shared doubts that Biden can run again in 2024 considering his age. However, he also seemed to agree with Maher on some points. For instance, Rodgers nodded along as he compared Trump to a sore loser in a football game.