LOOK: Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Is Driving New Ferrari

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been a Mercedes-Benz driver for a while but he now has a new car in his garage: a Ferrari.

The legendary football coach recently invested in a Ferrari store in Nashville, and now has a Ferrari of his own. The car is a gray Ferrari Portofino.

“Ferrari has chosen a particularly evocative moniker for this exceptionally versatile drop-top car, referencing one of Italy’s most beautiful towns,” the description of the car on Ferrari’s website reads Portofino is renowned for its charming tourist port and, over the years, has become internationally synonymous with elegance, sportiness and understated luxury.”

Photos of Nick Saban’s new Ferrari Portofino sitting at Tuscaloosa National Airport c/o pilot Tommy Brown. Saban normally drives Mercedes-Benz as he owns MB Irondale but recently invested in Prancing Horse of Nashville, Tennessee’s only Ferrari store. pic.twitter.com/ycuOiUhUFF — Aidan Dollins (@aidan_dollins) February 10, 2023

Nick Saban has invested in more than just a Ferrari dealership

The best coach in college football is a part owner of Prancing Horse of Nashville, a Ferrari dealership in the city. It is located near Nashville International Airport.

The showroom is a 43,400 square-feet. It is also one of only 60 Ferrari dealerships in the world.

Prancing Horse of Nashville is not the only investment Saban has made over the years. He also is a part owner in a Mercedes dealership and an investor in The Alamite. The Alamite is a luxury hotel in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.