LOOK: Brittany Mahomes Posts Thanksgiving Pic With Patrick Mahomes, Daughter Sterling

People all over the country are giving thanks for their blessings today as we celebrate Thanksgiving 2022. And, as is clear from her recent Twitter post, Brittany Mahomes has a lot to be thankful for!

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes is certainly counting her blessings today as she shares an adorable pic of herself with her footballer husband and the couple’s young daughter. Of course, there’s another little one in the gorgeous family pic as Brittany’s belly grows while they prep for the birth of their second child, a boy due later this year or early 2023.

“Happy Thanksgiving,” Brittany Mahomes shares in the adorable Thanksgiving day Twitter post.

The picture is a perfect family snapshot of the happy family. Clearly, the couple’s daughter, Sterling is the star of the show as both Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are all smiles while looking at the little girl. Sterling is loving the attention too! She’s showing off her adorable smile while donning a pair of adorable pig-tails.

Fans Share In The Thanksgiving Joy Responding To Brittany Mahomes’ Holiday Tweet

Of course, fans of the couple were quick to respond to the adorable Twitter post. Sharing some lovely Thanksgiving greetings in the comments.

One fan notes that the Mahomes clan makes us all feel like family. They appreciate their fans and make us feel like we actually know them well on holidays such as this one.

“Happy Thanksgiving,” the Twitter user says in the comments. This fan adds that what they love about the family is that they “feel we could have you over for Thanksgiving and it would feel comfortable – like family.”

Of course, another Twitter fan notes what all the Kansas fans are thinking this year…the Mahomes – as humble as they may be – are the “royal” family of “KC.”

“Happy [Thanksgiving] to the royal family of KC,” the Twitter user comments in the holiday wish to Brittany Mahomes and his family. “We appreciate everything y’all do.”

While the focus today is on family and giving thanks for all of our blessings, Patrick Mahomes is still prepping to hit the field later this weekend, after a delicious meal with Brittany and family, of course! And one fan made sure to send good luck to the footballer ahead of the game.

“Happy Thanksgiving to you!!” the Twitter user comments.

“And tell Patrick good luck this weekend!!” the fan adds sending good vibes to the KC footballer as he and his team prep to take on the Rams at home Sunday.