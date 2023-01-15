LOOK: Country Music Star Luke Combs Takes Locker Room Photos with Tar Heels Stars Following UNC Win vs. Louisville

Country music superstar Luke Combs was in basketball heaven Saturday. He watched as his favorite team, the North Carolina Tarheels, popped Louisville.

And then Combs got to go in the locker room and pose with several of the players. What a outing at the Yum! Center in downtown Louisville. The Carolina basketball players likely were thinking the same after they dispensed with the Cardinals, 80-59.

Ross Martin, who works for the site Inside Carolina, posted the photos for all the Tar Heel fans to see. Luke Combs posed with Leaky Black, Justin McKoy and Puff Johnson, who scored 12 points.

#UNC players Leaky Black, Justin McKoy, and Puff Johnson with country music star Luke Combs pic.twitter.com/TKOyW7VjZV — Ross Martin (@RossMartin_IC) January 14, 2023

Luke Combs Used to Sneak Out of Class to Watch Carolina During March Madness

Here’s why the game probably was as cool to Luke Combs as it was to Carolina, which improved to 12-6. Combs, who grew up in Huntersville, N.C., is a life-long Tar Heel. And he loves basketball. He once admitted that he’d sneak out of class while in high school so he could catch the Carolina scores during March Madness.

“Like say we were going to the bathroom,” Luke Combs said in an interview with Sony Music Nashville. “And we knew one of our coaches were watching (the game) or something like that so a lot of good memories with it. Can’t wait to watch!” again.

Luke Combs cheered for North Carolina, Saturday, a the Yum! Center in Louisville. The Tar Heels beat the Cardinals. (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Combs even placed a hefty bet with one of his bandmates, who was a Duke fan. At stake? Either a Rolex or a custom suit. Combs won the bet and never cashed the $1,500 check. He keeps it framed as a memento.

Meanwhile, Luke Combs recently announced he’ll release some new work. His fourth studio album, with 18 songs, drops March 24. Wonder if he timed it for March Madness?