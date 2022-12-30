LOOK: Dallas Cowboys Rocking ‘Arctic Cowboy’ Uniforms on Thursday Night Football

Get ready for some Thursday Night Football action. The Dallas Cowboys are rocking some special “Arctic Cowboy” uniforms. Another addition to the Color Rush collection we’ve seen this season. The NFL has been all-in on these white uniform alternatives.

With the white helmet, subtle navy blue accents, and the overall clean look – fans are going to love these on the field. I’m putting these right up there with those black and white Bengals unis in my personal rankings.

While their opponent isn’t going to be at full strength, Dallas fans will be excited tonight. They are on their way to the playoffs and hope to finish off the season on a good note. The Titans are short a number of starters, most notably Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill.

The Cowboys are hoping to apply just a little pressure on the Eagles. With the NFC East almost set for the year, Dallas can make it interesting. The main thing is to make it out of the game with all of your players healthy.

However, given the circumstances on the opposing sideline, fans of America’s team are feeling a little cocky heading into Thursday Night Football.

Dallas Cowboys Fans Confident Ahead of TNF

The word online is that this is going to be an easy win for the Dallas Cowboys. TNF wouldn’t be the same without a little disappointment. These matchups just haven’t been that entertaining. A weakened Titans team means we might be in for another stinker.

Fans on Twitter were talking about how easy this win was going to be. Someone even said if the Cowboys don’t win 42-6, it would be a letdown. Imagine that! We know that Dak Prescott can put some points on the board, but that’s asking a lot.

Josh Dobbs will start for the Titans, so the defense has a chance to feast tonight too. Dallas Cowboys fans would love to see Micah Parsons get to the quarterback early and often.

If this is going to be a blowout, at least we can watch a talented Cowboys offense put on a show. If this gets to be a field goal battle, then fans are going to be turning away from this game quickly.