LOOK: Los Angeles Rams Unveil Heaviest Carat Weight Championship Ring of All-Time

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Rams unveiled their Super Bowl LVI rings, which feature the most carat weight of any championship ring ever. The team came together to celebrate last season’s Lombardi Trophy at a private ceremony the day before the Rams report for training camp.

Of course, the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl ring is custom-made and fit for Hollywood to say the least. Not only does the ring have approximately 20 carats of white diamonds, but it has numerous details representing the city, team, and their stadium.

The top of the diamond-studded championship ring features a Rams logo made of blue and yellow sapphires. In the background of the logo lies the Lombardi Trophy and two palm trees in white and yellow gold. Similar to the Atlanta Braves’ 2021 World Series ring, L.A.’s Super Bowl ring also features a removable top.

Hidden within the ring is a mini-replica of SoFi Stadium, with the stadium encircled by a piece of a Super Bowl LVI game football. The jewelers also used portions of SoFi’s turf from previous seasons to recreate the field inside the ring. As the players and coaching staff celebrated on Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams posted several photos and videos from the event. Additionally, the NFL franchise posted a clip showing off the team’s historic Super Bowl rings.

More shots of the ring? More shots of the ring! 💍 pic.twitter.com/CC6h0rxVap — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 22, 2022

Los Angeles Rams Share Further Details About Their Super Bowl Rings

It’s commonplace these days that title-winning teams continue to one-up each other when it comes to their championship rings. Additional diamonds and even finer details are added as they become more and more intricate each year.

The Los Angeles Rams also added some small details you might’ve missed in the clip above. The organization honored January 12th, which is a significant date in franchise history for three reasons. The NFL approved the Rams relocation to L.A. on Jan. 12, 2016. One year later on Jan. 12, 2017, the Rams hired head coach Sean McVay. And finally, on Jan. 12, 2019, the Rams beat the Dallas Cowboys in their first playoff win since returning to L.A. Supposedly, 1.12 carats of diamonds commemorate the special day.

Further, the final scores of each playoff game L.A. won in the 2021 postseason is on the underside of the ring. Plus, the two stones on each side of the ring represents the four teams that the Rams beat on their way to a Lombardi Trophy. Those teams include, the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, and Cincinnati Bengals.

According to local news station ABC7 News, the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl ring was a collaborative effort. L.A.-based jeweler, Jason of Beverly Hills, worked closely with Rams players and team leadership to create the historic rings.

“To be able to not only win the Super Bowl, but also to do it in the house Mr. Kroenke built, is really a dream come true,” Rams vice president Tony Pastoors shared in a statement. “We are grateful to Jason and his team for their creativity and passion to deliver a championship ring that reflects our team and their historic season, the one-of-a-kind stadium where it happened, and the city that inspired all of it.”