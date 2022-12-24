LOOK: Mizzou Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz Honors Late Mike Leach With T-Shirt at the Gasparilla Bowl

The Gasparilla Bowl is underway and Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz is honoring the late Mike Leach on the field. Like many other coaches that crossed paths with the Pirate himself, Drinkwitz joined in with a t-shirt of his own. From one SEC coach to another.

As the Mizzou Tigers got ready to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, fans saw the shirt. Eli Drinkwitz is one of the nice guys in the NCAA and this is another example of that. On the front of the shirt, it featured Coach Leach. On the back, it had his signature saying “Swing your sword.”

Some things are much bigger than football. Honoring the memory of a fellow coach, one that meant so much to the sport, is a small gesture in the grand scheme of things. But that doesn’t make it any less important and impactful.

.@CoachDrinkwitz honoring Mike Leach during tonight’s bowl game 💛🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/7B3YUQdrFV — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 24, 2022

After seeing Eli Drinkwitz in the shirt, it is hard to root against him and the Tigers. Of course, bowl season is great because you can just pick and choose teams to cheer for. These games mean a lot to those players and coaches on the sidelines. For us at home, it’s just more college football to watch during the holidays.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and Mizzou didn’t cross paths this season. But you can tell how much respect that Coach Leach had among his peers.

Eli Drinkwitz Hopes to Pick Up Bowl Win

Above all else, Eli Drinkwitz is hoping to lead his team to a postseason win. Last year in his first season as head coach of Mizzou, the team fell short. Army was able to best them 24-22. Not a great look for an SEC team. In fact, the last time that Mizzou won a bowl game was the Citrus Bowl in 2014 under coach Gary Pinkel.

The Tigers have had an average season, heading into this game with a 6-6 record. The belief in Columbia is that Drinkwitz is the answer. That remains to be seen, but a win against Wake Forest would do a lot to ease the pressure.

Through the first half, Mizzou was down 14-10 to their opponents. The SEC East team is going to attempt to pull off the comeback. We will see just how successful they are by the end of the night.